Buy USDINR ; target of : 75.05 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar advanced 0.06% yesterday amid a surge in US treasury yields and decline in US stocks.

January 05, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar advanced 0.06% yesterday amid a surge in US treasury yields and decline in US stocks. Further, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari said he expects the central bank to need to raise interest rates twice this year to address high inflation. However, sharp upside was capped on disappointing economic data from the US • Rupee future maturing on January 27 depreciated by 0.33% on strong dollar, disappointing economic data from country and surge in crude oil prices. However, further fall was prevented on rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets and FII inflows • The rupee is expected to depreciate on a strong dollar, expectation of disappointing economic data from the country and surge in crude oil prices. Further, investors are worried that monetary tightening across major countries to address stubbornly high inflation may prompt foreign investors to pump out liquidity from emerging markets.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR January futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 74.73-74.75
Target: 75.05Stop Loss: 74.58
 Support: 74.58/74.50Resistance: 74.95/75.05

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jan 5, 2022 09:15 am

