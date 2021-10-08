MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of 75.02: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects rupee future maturing on October 27 appreciated by 0.42% in Thursday’s trading session due to a pullback in the dollar index and crude prices along with positive domestic equities.

October 08, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee future maturing on October 27 appreciated by 0.42% in Thursday’s trading session due to a pullback in the dollar index and crude prices along with positive domestic equities. The dollar index barely moved against a basket of currencies on Thursday, as investors awaited the release of US labour market data that could provide clues to the timing of the Federal Reserve's next move as it looks to normalise policy. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week but layoffs increased from a 24-year low in September in part as hospitals fired unvaccinated staff and lack of workers forced closures of facilities. The rupee is expected to depreciate from current levels as expectations of a positive US jobs report is likely to support the dollar in the near term.

ECB’s latest policy meeting minutes showed on Thursday that policymakers had already started worrying about upside risks when they met on September 8-9. ECB chief Christine Lagarde played down inflation fears at a news conference after the meeting but has since struck a more balanced tone while many of her colleagues have flagged their concerns in private and public conversations. A sudden, sharp rise in eurozone inflation may prove durable if workers start expecting higher prices and demand wage increases, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said.

Intra-day strategy 
US$INR August futures contract (NSE)View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell USDINR in the range of 74.80-74.82Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 75.02Stop Loss: 74.68

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell #USDINR
first published: Oct 8, 2021 09:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.