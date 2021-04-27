Buy USDINR; target of: 75.00 - 75.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee witnessed a further recovery and managed to gain almost 29 paise in the last session to close near 74.72 levels against the US dollar • The dollar rose from an eight-week low against major currencies on Monday, with investors consolidating positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR pair is finding hurdles at higher levels due to continuous supply at 75.00-75.50. As the Dollar index is expected to bounce from support level of 90.5-91, we may see the rupee move towards 75.50 levels once again • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.79 in the last session. The open interest fell 5% for the April series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Apr futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.60-74.64 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 75.00/ 75.20 Stop Loss: 74.40 Support: 74.60/74.40 Resistance: 75.00/75.30

