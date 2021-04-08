English
Buy USDINR; target of: 74.98 - 75.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee tumbled to the lowest level in more than four months despite a decent recovery in equities•

April 08, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee tumbled to the lowest level in more than four months despite a decent recovery in equities • The rupee fell around 1.2% to 74.55 per dollar, the weakest since mid November 2020. The central bank said on Wednesday it will buy Rs 1 trillion ($14 billion) of bonds in the secondary market this quarter, in addition to its existing liquidity operations.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee plunged to a four month low due to primary liquidity infusion via bond and rising Covid-19 cases that have created uncertainty. This may imply tapered money growth, which suggests this will put depreciation pressure on the rupee • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.55 in the last session. The open interest increased 15% for the April series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Apr futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 74.55-74.60Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.98/ 75.15Stop Loss: 74.40
Support: 74.40/74.20Resistance: 74.98/75.15

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Apr 8, 2021 09:13 am

