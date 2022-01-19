Buy USDINR ; target of : 74.95 : ICICI Direct

rupee big_26776720

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar advanced by 0.59% yesterday amid a surge in US treasury yields and risk aversion in global markets. Yields remained elevated on anticipation that the US Fed will increase interest rates more aggressively to tame stubbornly high inflation • Rupee future maturing on January 27 depreciated by 0.46% amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the domestic markets. Further, the rupee slipped on persistent FII outflows and seven year high crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to continue its depreciation on pessimistic global market sentiments and strong dollar. The dollar is regaining its strength as market participants prepared themselves for more aggressive monetary tightening from US Fed to tackle unabated inflation. Additionally, the rupee may slip on elevated crude oil prices and consistent FII outflows.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE) Buy USDINR in the range of 74.66-74.68 Target: 74.95 Stop Loss: 74.52 Support: 74.52/74.40 Resistance: 74.85/74.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

