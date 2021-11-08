MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of : 74.90 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar retreated from its 14-month high and declined 0.03% on Friday mainly on a rise in risk appetite in the global markets and as US Fed Chair Powell said he was in no rush to hike interest rates.

November 08, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar retreated from its 14-month high and declined 0.03% on Friday mainly on a rise in risk appetite in the global markets and as US Fed Chair Powell said he was in no rush to hike interest rates. However, a sharp fall was prevented on upbeat job data and as US central bank announced $15 billion monthly tapering • Rupee future maturing on November 26 appreciated by 0.12% in Thursday’s trading session on softening of crude oil prices and rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets • The rupee is expected to depreciate today on strong dollar and surge in crude oil prices. Dollar is gaining strength on stronger job data and as US Federal Reserve announced its asset tapering. Additionally, crude oil prices may rise on renewed supply concerns after Opec+ producers agreed to stick to their plan of raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day. However, a sharp fall may be prevented on IPO related inflows.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR November futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 74.58-74.60
Target: 74.90Stop Loss: 74.45
Support: 74.50/74.45Resistance: 74.80/74.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close

Related stories

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Nov 8, 2021 08:57 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.