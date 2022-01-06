MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR ; target of : 74.90 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar fell 0.10% yesterday but pared losses amid upbeat job data and surge in US treasury yields.

January 06, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar fell 0.10% yesterday but pared losses amid upbeat job data and surge in US treasury yields. Yields rallied after FOMC meeting minutes showed officials feel rising inflation and a very tight labour market warrant raising interest rates sooner than expected and reducing overall asset holdings • Rupee future maturing on January 27 appreciated by 0.29% on weak dollar, rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets and FII inflows • The rupee is expected to depreciate on a strong dollar, risk aversion in the global markets and surge in crude oil prices. Market sentiments were hurt as investors fear that Fed may respond more aggressively to sticky inflation than previously expected. Additionally, market participants are worried that monetary tightening across major countries to address stubbornly high inflation may prompt foreign investors to pump out liquidity from emerging markets.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR January futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 74.58-74.60
Target: 74.90Stop Loss: 74.44
Support: 74.44/74.35Resistance: 74.80/74.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jan 6, 2022 09:21 am

