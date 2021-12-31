MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of : 74.90 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar advanced 0.05% yesterday amid upbeat economic data from the US.

December 31, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar advanced 0.05% yesterday amid upbeat economic data from the US. US unemployment claims data showed number of people filing for jobless claims fell for week ending December 25. Further, strong data helped ease fears that resurgence of Covid-19 cases would curb economic recovery • Rupee future maturing on January 27 appreciated by 0.44% as concerns over severity of Omicron variant eased. Many countries are trying to limit the economic damage by relaxing rules on isolation. However, firm dollar and muted domestic markets prevented further gains • The rupee is expected to depreciate on a strong dollar and risk aversion in domestic markets. Further, the rupee may slip on persistent FII outflows, surge in crude oil prices and month end dollar demand from importers. Additionally, investors will remain vigilant ahead of economic data from country.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR January futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 74.58-74.60
Target: 74.90Stop Loss: 74.45
Support: 74.45/74.35Resistance: 74.80/74.90

Close

Related stories

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Dec 31, 2021 09:12 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.