Buy USDINR; target of: 74.90 - 75.00 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, Among EM currencies, the rupee remained one of the underperformers and again depreciated against the dollar.

July 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Among EM currencies, the rupee remained one of the underperformers and again depreciated against the dollar. It ended at 74.62 levels, down almost 8 paise • The dollar index rallied to a three-month high. Signs of strength in the US labour market supported gains. May JOLTS job openings rose to a record.

The US$INR pair saw fresh accumulation from lower levels along with the Dollar Index moving to fresh three month’s high indicating a move towards 75 cannot be ruled out • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.82 in the last session. The open interest rose 1.5% for the July series.

US$INR July futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 74.70-74.74Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.90/ 75.00Stop Loss: 74.59
Support: 74.30/74.50Resistance: 75.00/75.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 8, 2021 09:39 am

