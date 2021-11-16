MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of : 74.85 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar rebounded hitting a 16-month high and increased by 0.42% amid a decline in US stock markets and surge in US treasury yields.

November 16, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar rebounded hitting a 16-month high and increased by 0.42% amid a decline in US stock markets and surge in US treasury yields. Further, upbeat economic data from US supported dollar. US empire state manufacturing index improved to 30.9 in November 2021 from 19.8 in October 2021 • Rupee future maturing on November 26 depreciated marginally by 0.04% yesterday due to firm dollar. However, a sharp fall was prevented on enhanced macroeconomic data, FII inflows and softening of crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to depreciate mainly on the back of strong dollar. Further, investors will remain cautious ahead of major economic data from the US and outcome of talks between US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, sharp fall may be prevented on improved macro data and rise in risk appetite in the domestic markets.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)
Buy US$INR in the range of 74.53-74.55
Target: 74.85 Stop Loss: 74.40
Support: 74.45/74.40Resistance: 74.75/74.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close

Related stories

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Nov 16, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.