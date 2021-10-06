Buy USDINR; target of :74.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee future maturing on October 27 depreciated by 0.26% in Tuesday’s trading session due to an uptick in dollar index and higher crude prices • The US dollar index edged back toward a one-year high vs. major peers on Tuesday ahead of a key payrolls report at the end of the week that could boost the case for the Federal Reserve to start tapering stimulus as soon as next month • The dollar has also benefited from safe-haven demand amid worries ranging from the risk of global stagflation to the US debt ceiling standoff • The rupee is expected to depreciate further as rising crude prices along with stronger dollar amid tapering fears from US Fed may put more pressure on the rupee, going forward.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR October futures contract (NSE) Buy USDINR in the range of 74.60-74.62 Target: 74.80 Stop Loss: 74.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More