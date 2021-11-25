MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of : 74.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar rose 0.38% yesterday amid improved economic data from the US. Weekly jobless claims fell sharply to the lowest level in 52 years.

November 25, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar rose 0.38% yesterday amid improved economic data from the US. Weekly jobless claims fell sharply to the lowest level in 52 years. Further, FOMC meeting minutes showed that some officials are prepared to accelerate the pace of ending bond buying programme and raise rates sooner than anticipated if inflation does not moderate. Additionally, core PCE price index showed inflation remained elevated in October • Rupee future maturing on November 26 appreciated by 0.06% yesterday as some foreign banks sold dollar. However, sharp gains were prevented on persistent FII outflows and firm dollar • The rupee is expected to depreciate on a strong dollar, FII outflows and rise in crude oil prices. Further, the rupee may slip on risk aversion in the domestic markets. Investors fear that rise in interest rates in major counties across globe to tackle elevated inflation may lead to outflows of overseas investments.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 74.48-74.50
Target: 74.80Stop Loss: 74.35
 Support: 74.35/74.25Resistance: 74.70/74.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close

Related stories

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Nov 25, 2021 08:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.