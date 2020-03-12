App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 74.75 - 74.90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest declined 1.7% in the last session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee may head toward a record low reached in 2018 as foreign funds pull out of local assets amid growing concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak. Traders are focused on retail inflation data due later on Thursday, which is expected to ease • The US dollar rallied against multiple currency competitors midweek after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared that the Coronavirus is now a global pandemic. Investors fled to traditional safe-haven asset following the international body’s announcement.

Benchmark yield

India’s sovereign bonds fell ahead of a debt auction, partly reversing a rally in the previous session, which sent yields to the lowest in a decade. The rupee edged up in line with emerging Asian peers • Treasuries surged with 10-year yields falling another 15 bps on Thursday as large cross-asset risk-off moves provide a powerful lift.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 73.81 in the previous session. Open interest declined 1.7% in the last session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR March futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 74.29-74.31Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.75/ 74.90Stop Loss: 74.15
SupportResistance
Support: 74.15/74.05Resistance: 74.75/74.95

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on Mar 12, 2020 10:13 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.