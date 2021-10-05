Buy USDINR; target of :74.70 : ICICI Direct

rupee_190_78573464

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee future maturing on October 27 depreciated by 0.25% in Monday’s trading session due to higher crude prices • The dollar index eased against a basket of currencies on Monday, pulling back from the one-year high hit last week, as traders looked to US jobs data at the end of the week for clues to the Federal Reserve’s next move • The dollar found little support from data on Monday that showed new orders for US-made goods accelerated in August, even as economic growth appeared to have slowed in the third quarter due to shortages of raw material and labour • The rupee is expected to depreciate further as rising crude prices along with tapering fears from the US Fed may put more pressure on the rupee, going forward.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR October futures contract (NSE) Buy USDINR in the range of 74.40-74.42 Target: 74.70 Stop Loss: 74.24

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

