MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 74.70 - 74.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee extended losses for a third straight session on Wednesday and fell by 1 paise to end at 74.42 amid weakness in most Asian currencies •

August 12, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee extended losses for a third straight session on Wednesday and fell by 1 paise to end at 74.42 amid weakness in most Asian currencies • The dollar held near a four month peak against major currencies on Thursday after retreating overnight as a cooling in consumer inflation tampered bets for an earlier tightening of US monetary policy.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee is expected to maintain its trading range between the level of 74.40 and 74.60 as aggressive additions were seen in ATM 74.50 Call, Put strikes of US$INR, which indicates consolidation around these levels • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.54 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 0.53% for the August series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR August futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 74.48-74.52Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.70/ 74.80Stop Loss: 74.38
Support: 74.40/74.20Resistance: 74.75/74.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Aug 12, 2021 09:16 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.