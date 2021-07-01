Buy USDINR; target of: 74.70 - 74.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened further against the US dollar and closed at 74.32 levels, down 10 paise. A sharp sell-off in domestic equities can be attributed to the fall • The dollar found support Wednesday on quarter-end demand along with safe-haven demand from the spread of the dangerous Delta Covid variant throughout the world. The dollar extended its gains on Wednesday on mostly better-than-expected US economic data.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR future ended almost flat post high intraday volatility. We feel the pair should move towards its sizeable Call base of 75 • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.54 in the last session. The open interest fell 1.1% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.48-74.51 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.70/ 74.80 Stop Loss: 74.38 Support: 74.30/74.10 Resistance: 74.70/74.90

