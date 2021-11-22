MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of : 74.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar bounced back and rose 0.50% on Friday amid risk aversion in global markets and hawkish statements from Fed officials.

November 22, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar bounced back and rose 0.50% on Friday amid risk aversion in global markets and hawkish statements from Fed officials. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and Fed Vice Chair Clarida signalled the possibility of an early rate hike • Rupee future maturing on November 26 depreciated marginally by 0.02% on Thursday amid FII outflows and pessimistic domestic markets • The rupee is expected to depreciate on a strong dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments are hurt on concerns that rising Covid-19 cases in Europe and fresh restrictions may hurt the global economic recovery. Additionally, investors are worried that elevated inflation may push major central banks across the globe to hike rates sooner than expected. In turn, this may prompt foreign investors to pump out liquidity from emerging markets. However, a sharp fall may be prevented on softening of crude oil prices.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR November futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 74.28-74.30
Target: 74.60Stop Loss: 74.15
Support: 74.15/74.10Resistance: 74.50/74.60

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Nov 22, 2021 08:18 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.