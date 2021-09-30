MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of :74.60 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, Rupee future maturing on October 27 depreciated by 0.17% in Wednesday’s trading session on an uptick in the dollar index and correction in domestic equities •

September 30, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee future maturing on October 27 depreciated by 0.17% in Wednesday’s trading session on an uptick in the dollar index and correction in domestic equities • The dollar index was flying high on Wednesday and hit a 2021 peak against rival currencies even though arguing in Washington over the US debt ceiling threatened to plunge the government into a shutdown • US Senate Republicans blocked a bid by President Joe Biden’s Democrats to head off a potentially crippling US credit default, with federal funding due to expire on Thursday and borrowing authority on around October 18 • The rupee is expected to depreciate further on strength in the dollar index along with higher crude prices, which are likely to put further pressure on the rupee.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR October futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 74.34-74.36
Target: 74.60Stop Loss: 74.20

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

