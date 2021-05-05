Buy USDINR; target of: 74.55 - 74.65: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated marginally and ended at 73.85 levels due to lack of dollar buying interest. However, underperformance was seen with rest of the pairs and rupee appreciating against the Euro and GBP • The dollar hit a two-week high on Tuesday, as risk appetite faded amid a sell-off in stocks, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments on interest rates needing to rise to prevent the American economy from overheating also supporting the greenback.

Currency futures on NSE

The rupee remained above the Put base of 74 as the Dollar index is hovering near support of 90 levels. We expect upsides to be seen in the US$INR pair. It is likely to move towards 74.50 levels in coming days • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.25 in the last session. The open interest rose 0.5% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.18-74.22 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.55/ 74.65 Stop Loss: 74.00 Support: 74.00/74.20 Resistance: 74.60/75.00

