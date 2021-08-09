Buy USDINR; target of: 74.50 - 74.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After the announcement of RBI’s monetary policy, the rupee strengthened for a fifth straight session on Friday, closing 1 paise higher at 74.16 • The dollar climbed against major currencies, reaching four-month highs of 93, as market participants are expecting an earlier tapering of federal stimulus.

Currency futures on NSE

By looking at US$INR options data, the US$INR has significant open interest at ATM strike of 74.25, suggesting a range bound movement of 74.20 and 74.50 levels in coming sessions • The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.28 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 0.60% for the August series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR August futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.28-74.32 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.50/ 74.60 Stop Loss: 74.18 Support: 74.20/74.00 Resistance: 74.50/74.65

