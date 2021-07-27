Buy USDINR; target of: 74.50 - 74.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee traded in a tight range in the previous session as no major triggers were there. Towards the end it manged to close 2 paise higher • The EUR/US$ on Monday rallied moderately as higher German bund yields strengthened the euro’s interest rate differentials that kept the dollar under pressure marginally.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR has moved towards the lower band of consolidation. Looking at the closure in OTM strike Calls we feel a move towards 75 could be seen in coming days • The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.45 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 5.1% for the July series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.30-74.32 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.50/ 74.60 Stop Loss: 74.20 Support: 74.20/74.40 Resistance: 74.70/74.90

