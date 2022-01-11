MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR ; target of : 74.45 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar rose 0.27% yesterday as recent job data was seen solid enough to keep the Federal Reserve tightening path intact.

January 11, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
Representative image

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The US dollar rose 0.27% yesterday as recent job data was seen solid enough to keep the Federal Reserve tightening path intact. The market expects the US Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tightening monetary policy to tame stubbornly high inflation • Rupee future maturing on January 27 appreciated by 0.38% on a rise in risk appetite in domestic markets. However, further gain was prevented on elevated crude oil prices and strong dollar • The rupee is expected to depreciate on a firm dollar and risk aversion in global markets. Further, the rupee may slip on elevated crude oil prices. Furthermore, the market expects the US Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tightening monetary policy, which may prompt foreign investors to pump out liquidity from emerging markets. Additionally, investors will remain vigilant ahead of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony for clues on timing and speed of rate hikes.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR January futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 74.18-74.20
Target: 74.45Stop Loss: 74.08
Support: 74.08/74.02Resistance: 74.35/74.45

Close

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jan 11, 2022 10:06 am

