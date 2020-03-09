App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 74.45 - 74.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects Open interest rose 12.5% in the last session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Representative Image
Representative Image

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee resumed its downward journey after a day's hiatus on Friday, plummeting by 46 paise to 73.78 against the US dollar as coronavirus-panicked investors assessed deteriorating financial markets. • US dollar index tumbles below 95.00, the lowest since Oct 2018. The US dollar remains broadly battered for the fourth consecutive day on what seems to be Black Monday, with a flash crash seen across the fx space and Asian stocks smashed alongside Wall Street futures and Treasury yields.

Benchmark yield

The bull run in India’s sovereign bonds is set to continue as inflation peaks, providing the central bank with room to resume rate cuts. Domestic investors have led a charge into government debt as the RBI kept them flush with funds through liquidity operations. • The entire Treasury yield curve tumbled, trading below 1% for the first time in history as investors grappled with the worst global crisis in more than a decade. A drop to 0% is now priced in swap markets.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 73.94 in the previous session. Open interest rose 12.5% in the last session • Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR March futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 74.09-74.11Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.45/ 74.60Stop Loss: 73.90
SupportResistance
Support: 73.90/73.60Resistance: 74.45/74.60
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

Read More
First Published on Mar 9, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.