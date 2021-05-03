Buy USDINR; target of: 74.45 - 74.60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended marginally lower as it snapped its four-day winning streak. Against the US dollar it fell 2 paise and ended near 74.06 levels • A sharp surge was seen in the Dollar index last Friday, which was supported by better than estimate economic data and forecast that US would do better than its peers.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR is consolidating above its support levels of 74.25. Looking at a sharp rally in the Dollar index, we feel the US$INR pair should move to 74.6 levels • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.39 in the last session. The open interest rose 4.2% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.27-74.30 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.45/ 74.60 Stop Loss: 74.15 Support: 74.00/74.20 Resistance: 74.80/75.00

