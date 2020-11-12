Buy USDINR; target of 74.45 - 74.55: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee found support near 74 levels and depreciated again as the dollar index also found support near 92 levels. Significant inflows in domestic equities in last few sessions are likely to keep upsides limited • Dollar Index took support near 92 levels and bounced towards 93.40 levels. The ongoing concerns regarding US presidential elections are keeping the dollar volatile. Moreover, positive news regarding Covid-19 vaccine is keeping the risk assets afloat.

Currency futures on NSE

Despite positive domestic equities, the rupee depreciated marginally on the back of bounce in the Dollar index, which had moved from two month’s lows to 93.50. We believe the rupee may continue its consolidation for some more time before finding fresh direction • The dollar-rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74.47 in the last session. The open interest remained largely unchanged for the November series contract.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR NOV futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.23-74.27 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.45/ 74.55 Stop Loss: 74.12 Support: 74.10/73.95 Resistance: 74.45/74.65

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.