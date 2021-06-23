Buy USDINR; target of: 74.40 - 74.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

For a second day in a row, the rupee continued to depreciate despite positive inflows in domestic equities. Dollar index continued to remain at elevated levels, which kept the rupee under pressure • The Dollar index gave up its early rally and move marginally lower. However, it continued to trade near 92 levels. Weakness in the Euro should keep the Dollar higher.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR continued to trade above 74 levels supported by a strong dollar & crude oil prices. Ahead of the expiry, we saw good writing happening in ATM strike Put, which should push the US$INR pair towards 74.6 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.37 in the last session. The open interest rose 1.2% for the June series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.20-74.24 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.40/ 74.50 Stop Loss: 74.10 Support: 73.90/73.70 Resistance: 74.40/74.70

