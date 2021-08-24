MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 74.35 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The US dollar declined 0.56% yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in the global markets and soft economic data from the US.

August 24, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar declined 0.56% yesterday amid a rise in risk appetite in the global markets and soft economic data from the US. US Manufacturing and Services PMI data showed activity in both sectors slowed down • Rupee future maturing on August 27 appreciated by 0.26% in yesterday’s trading session on a weak dollar and positive domestic markets • The rupee may gain strength in the early trading session on weakness in dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. Further, decline in number of daily Covid-19 cases in the country will be supportive for the rupee. However, in the later trading session, the rupee may give up its strength as market participants are worried that spread of highly infectious delta variant may derail the global economic recovery. Additionally, the market will remain vigilant ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR August futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy USDINR in the range of 74.05-74.08Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.35Stop Loss: 73.93
Support: 73.93/73.80Resistance: 74.35/74.47
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Aug 24, 2021 08:59 am

