MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 74.35 - 74.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee appreciated almost 22 paise despite continued up move in the dollar index.

June 21, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST
When formal sector workers withdraw their PF contributions, they also tap into their retirement savings since they are part of a single account. [Image: Shutterstock]

When formal sector workers withdraw their PF contributions, they also tap into their retirement savings since they are part of a single account. [Image: Shutterstock]

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated almost 22 paise despite continued up move in the dollar index. Equity inflows dues to index rebalancing may have triggered recent appreciation in the pair • The Dollar index continued its upward move seen after the Fed meet and strengthened to its highest levels seen since mid-April. However, US 10 year bond yields moved back to 1.44 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

Despite the sharp up move seen in the Dollar index, the US$INR appreciated and moved back towards 74 levels. However, we believe the depreciation may continue in the short term and the US$INR pair should move higher towards 74.50 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.01 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 3% for the June series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR June futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 74.03-74.07Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.35/ 74.50Stop Loss: 73.89
Support: 73.90/73.70Resistance: 74.35/74.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Jun 21, 2021 10:11 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.