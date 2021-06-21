Buy USDINR; target of: 74.35 - 74.50: ICICI Direct

When formal sector workers withdraw their PF contributions, they also tap into their retirement savings since they are part of a single account. [Image: Shutterstock]

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated almost 22 paise despite continued up move in the dollar index. Equity inflows dues to index rebalancing may have triggered recent appreciation in the pair • The Dollar index continued its upward move seen after the Fed meet and strengthened to its highest levels seen since mid-April. However, US 10 year bond yields moved back to 1.44 levels.

Currency futures on NSE

Despite the sharp up move seen in the Dollar index, the US$INR appreciated and moved back towards 74 levels. However, we believe the depreciation may continue in the short term and the US$INR pair should move higher towards 74.50 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.01 in the last session. The open interest declined almost 3% for the June series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.03-74.07 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.35/ 74.50 Stop Loss: 73.89 Support: 73.90/73.70 Resistance: 74.35/74.50

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More