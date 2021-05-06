Buy USDINR; target of: 74.35 - 74.50 : ICICI Direct
May 06, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
Overall trading range continued for the rupee, which has been consolidating below 74 levels for a couple of sessions. Yesterday, it fell 6 paise and ended near 73.91 levels • The Dollar index moved to a two week high post US treasury secretary comments on fiscal spending. However, gains in the dollar were limited due to weaker-than-expected economic data.
Currency futures on NSE
As the Dollar index has managed to move to a two-week high, we feel the US$INR pair should move towards 74.5 levels as it is near its sizeable Put base • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.20 in the last session. The open interest fell 4.3% for the May series.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR May futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$INR in the range of 74.17-74.20
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 74.35/ 74.50
|Stop Loss: 74.00
| Support: 74.00/74.20
|Resistance: 74.60/75.00
