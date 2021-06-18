Buy USDINR; target of: 74.32 - 74.50: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee fell to its lowest level in over six weeks in the last session, declining by almost 80 paise against the US dollar for an eighth day in a row on a strong dollar • The Dollar index witnessed a strong recovery and saw the index testing almost 92 levels after hawkish signals by the Federal Reserve in its monetary policy.

Currency futures on NSE

A sharp up move was seen in the Dollar index post the FOMC meet. On the back of that, the US$INR crossed its Call base of 74. We feel the US$INR pair should move higher towards 74.50 levels • The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.18 in the last session. The open interest rose 2% for the June series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 74.00-74.04 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.32/ 74.50 Stop Loss: 73.87 Support: 73.90/73.70 Resistance: 74.35/74.50

