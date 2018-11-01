App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 74.25 - 74.35: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee weakened sharply yesterday amid a widening rift between the government and RBI. Later, though the government’s statements calmed equities, they failed to cheer the rupee, which ended lower losing almost 28 paise • The US $ further extended gains amid profit booking in the Euro while a hit to risk sentiment also supported the dollar. Investors remained on the edge ahead of US economic data as well as events like US mid - term elections and upcoming November FOMC monetary policy meeting. Also, the scheduled meet between the US President and Chinese premier is keenly awaited to gauge the further trajectory of trade wars.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds declined yesterday even as a decline in crude oil price is positive for debt. However, rising US yields and outflow redemptions pressure continued to weigh on domestic debt • US treasury yields rose yesterday amid optimism ahead of US economic data. Sharp gains in US equities also aided a rise in US sovereign yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE was at 74. 20 in the previous session. November contract open interest declined 3.73 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR November futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$ in the range of 73.96 -74.04 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.25 / 74.35 Stop Loss: 73.85
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 74.10/ 73.90 R1/R2:74.25 /74.35
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 1, 2018 12:57 pm

#Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

