Buy USDINR; target of: 74.25 - 74.35 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated further and moved towards 73.75 levels against the dollar despite recent FII outflows from equities. In the last session, it fell by another 15 paise • The Dollar index moved back towards 91 levels as the upside momentum in the dollar appears to have run out of steam in the proximity of 91.50 on the back of lack of traction in US yields and following comments by Fed-speakers.

Currency futures on NSE

Despite weakness in the Dollar index, we believe the US$INR pair is trading near its support levels and a round of upsides can be seen in coming sessions. The noteworthy Put base at 74 strike makes it an important level • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.96 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 2% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR May futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.97-74.00 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.25/ 74.35 Stop Loss: 73.80 Support: 73.80/73.60 Resistance: 74.30/74.50

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

