Buy USDINR; target of 74.22 - 74.38: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended at record lows of 74. 07 yesterday still reeling from the unexpected outcome of RBI’s monetary policy meeting. It is expected to open on a higher note amid consolidation in the US $ and some profit booking seen in crude oil prices • The US$ was slightly higher as losses against the JPY were more than offset by gains against the Euro and GBP. Rising trade tensions are supporting safe haven demand in JPY. Meanwhile CNY continued to weaken. It has retreated from, 6. 93 which is almost over 18 - month lows.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds rose as yields continue to see a decline post RBI’s decision to hold interest rates against market expectation of a hike. The recent decline in crude oil prices is also positive for domestic debt • US treasury yields were unchanged at 3. 23 % in the previous session. However, it is at highest levels since May 2011 posing a major risk for EM currencies, which could see further redemption pressures in their debt markets.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee October contract on the NSE was at 74. 25 in the previous session. October contract open interest increased 0. 43 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR October futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$ in the range of 73.90-73.98 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.22 / 74.38 Stop Loss: 73.79 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 73.95 / 73.80 R1/R2:74.15 /74.25

