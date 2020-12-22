MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 74.15 - 74.25: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee fell by 23 paisa and ended at 73.78 levels due to the sharp sell-off in domestic equities and rebound in the Dollar index •

December 22, 2020 / 09:25 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee fell by 23 paisa and ended at 73.78 levels due to the sharp sell-off in domestic equities and rebound in the Dollar index • The Dollar index edged up aggressively as risk aversion resurfaced in world markets on reports of a new strain of Covid-19 spreading rapidly along with good US economic data.

Currency futures on NSE

After remaining firm above 73.5 levels, a sharp rebound was seen in the US$INR pair, which moved above 74 levels. We feel weakness in the rupee could lead the pair towards 74.5 levels in the coming days • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 74.1 in the last session. The open interest increased by 0.3% in the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.95-74.00Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.15/ 74.25Stop Loss: 73.85
 Support: 73.65/73.85Resistance: 74.25/74.50

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Dec 22, 2020 09:25 am

Coronavirus Essential | India bans UK flights over new COVID-19 strain; Health Ministry reviewing Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

