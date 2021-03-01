Buy USDINR; target of 74.10 - 74.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

A sharp sell-off was seen in most currencies as US bonds moved sharply. The rupee depreciated almost 1% after moving to a one-year high and closed at 73.46 levels • The dollar index on Friday rallied to a one-week high. Weakness in EUR/US$ and strength in US$/JPY on Friday gave the dollar a boost. The dollar also extended its gains on better-than-expected US economic data.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR March futures closed at 74.19 levels as a sharp up move was seen on the back of rising US yield and huge sell-off in domestic equities. We feel the rupee is likely to consolidate near 74 levels • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at | 74.19 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 1.99% in the March series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.85-73.87 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.10/ 74.20 Stop Loss: 73.75 Support: 73.30/73.50 Resistance: 74.50/74.90

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.