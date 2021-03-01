English
Buy USDINR; target of 74.10 - 74.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, A sharp sell-off was seen in most currencies as US bonds moved sharply.

March 01, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

A sharp sell-off was seen in most currencies as US bonds moved sharply. The rupee depreciated almost 1% after moving to a one-year high and closed at 73.46 levels • The dollar index on Friday rallied to a one-week high. Weakness in EUR/US$ and strength in US$/JPY on Friday gave the dollar a boost. The dollar also extended its gains on better-than-expected US economic data.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR March futures closed at 74.19 levels as a sharp up move was seen on the back of rising US yield and huge sell-off in domestic equities. We feel the rupee is likely to consolidate near 74 levels • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at | 74.19 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 1.99% in the March series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.85-73.87Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.10/ 74.20Stop Loss: 73.75
Support: 73.30/73.50Resistance: 74.50/74.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Mar 1, 2021 08:50 am

