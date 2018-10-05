App
Stocks
Moneycontrol
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 74.05 - 74.15: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended at record lows of 73. 58 amid an unabated rise in crude oil prices as well as strength in the US. Investors will await cues from central bank monetary policy (MPC) meeting today amid expectation of a 25 bps rate hike in today’s meeting • The US$ ended almost unchanged as major currencies staged a mild recovery. JPY and GBP rose over 0.50 % while the Euro also posted mild gains. Investors remain cautious ahead of US September employment data. Huge additions to nonfarm payrolls would be US$ supportive while disappointing jobs data could see decent profit booking in the dollar.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds declined owing to record losses in the rupee as well as higher oil prices. Investors are braced for higher rates ahead of RBI’s monetary policy meeting today • US treasury yields rose to 3.19 % in the previous session tracking hawkish comments from the Fed Chairperson on the back of optimism in the US economy. Today’s employment data will provide further cues to treasury yields.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73. 89 in the previous session. October contract open interest increased 10. 39 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR October futures contract (NSE View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.54 -73.62 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.05 / 74.15 Stop Loss: 73.42
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 73.65 / 73.50 R1/R2:73.95 /74.15
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 5, 2018 11:44 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

