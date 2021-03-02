Buy USDINR; target of 74.00 - 74.10: ICICI Direct

Representative image: Reuters

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After tumbling sharply, the rupee witnessed some bounce and managed to gain almost 8 paise. It ended near 73.54 levels against the US dollar • The dollar index continued its rally and moved towards 91 levels. US 10- year yields have navigated above the 1.40% level so far. If the Dollar index manages to sustain above 91 levels then further upsides may be seen.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR March futures fell marginally on the back of profit booking as OI fell 10% along with the price. However, as the Dollar index is sustaining near 91 levels, we feel weakness could continue and the pair may head towards 74 levels • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.78 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 10.1% in the March series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.70-73.72 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 74.00/ 74.10 Stop Loss: 73.58 Support: 73.30/73.50 Resistance: 74.50/74.90

