Buy USDINR; target of 74.00 - 74.10: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, After tumbling sharply, the rupee witnessed some bounce and managed to gain almost 8 paise.

March 02, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

After tumbling sharply, the rupee witnessed some bounce and managed to gain almost 8 paise. It ended near 73.54 levels against the US dollar • The dollar index continued its rally and moved towards 91 levels. US 10- year yields have navigated above the 1.40% level so far. If the Dollar index manages to sustain above 91 levels then further upsides may be seen.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR March futures fell marginally on the back of profit booking as OI fell 10% along with the price. However, as the Dollar index is sustaining near 91 levels, we feel weakness could continue and the pair may head towards 74 levels • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.78 in the last session. The open interest fell almost 10.1% in the March series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.70-73.72Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 74.00/ 74.10Stop Loss: 73.58
Support: 73.30/73.50Resistance: 74.50/74.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Mar 2, 2021 09:06 am

