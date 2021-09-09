MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.95 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar increased by 0.18% yesterday on a decline in the equities and improved Jolts jobs data.

September 09, 2021 / 08:44 AM IST
Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar increased by 0.18% yesterday on a decline in the equities and improved Jolts jobs data. However, sharp upside was capped on dovish statement from New York Fed President John Williams. Additionally, Beige book showed US economic recovery slowed over summer • Rupee future maturing on September 28 depreciated by 0.17% in yesterday’s trading session on a strong dollar and weak equities • The rupee is expected to depreciate further amid strong dollar and risk averse mood globally. Market sentiments are hurt on concerns that rising Covid-19 cases may hurt economic growth. Further, the rupee may slipped on a surge in crude oil prices. Additionally, market participants are awaiting fresh cues from major central bank about how signs of slowing economic recovery and high inflation levels may influence their tapering plans.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR September futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 73.65-73.68
Target: 73.95Stop Loss: 73.53
 Support: 73.53/73.40Resistance: 73.85/73.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Sep 9, 2021 08:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.