Buy USDINR; target of: 73.95 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar increased by 0.05% yesterday amid risk aversion in the global markets.

September 21, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar increased by 0.05% yesterday amid risk aversion in the global markets. Market sentiments were hurt on worries over consequences from China’s Evergrande’s solvency issues. Further, market participants remained vigilant ahead of Fed monetary policy meeting • Rupee future maturing on September 28 depreciated by 0.21% in yesterday’s trading session on strong dollar and weak stock indices. However, a sharp fall was prevented on FII inflows • The rupee is expected to depreciate on strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Market sentiments were hurt on worries about impact of potential default of China’s Evergrande on economy. Additionally, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of Fed policy meeting to look for indications when bank will start tapering its stimulus. However, sharp fall may be prevented on softening crude oil prices and persistent FII inflows.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR September futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 73.65-73.67
Target: 73.95Stop Loss: 73.50
Support: 73.50/73.40Resistance: 73.85/73.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Sep 21, 2021 08:53 am

