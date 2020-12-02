PlusFinancial Times
Buy USDINR; target of 73.95 - 74.05 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee appreciated sharply below 74 levels as the dollar index remained below 92 levels.
Dec 2, 2020 / 09:59 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee appreciated sharply below 74 levels as the dollar index remained below 92 levels. After showing significant resilience despite FII flows during November, the recent appreciation trend may find momentum if it moves below 73.50 levels • The Dollar index remained below 92 levels as the EUR and GBP continue to exhibit strength ahead of Brexit. Risk on sentiments are keeping the flows into risk assets.

Currency futures on NSE

US$INR December future finally moved below 74 levels amid continued FII flows in equities. At the same time, decline in Dollar index has also kept the pressure on the pair. However, levels near 73.50 are likely to extend strong support • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.86 in the last session. The open interest rose 14.6% for the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.68-73.72Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.95/ 74.05Stop Loss: 73.55
 Support: 73.55/73.40Resistance: 73.95/74.05

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Dec 2, 2020 09:59 am

