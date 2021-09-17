MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.90 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar increased by 0.35% yesterday amid a surge in US treasury yields and decline in US stock markets.

September 17, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar increased by 0.35% yesterday amid a surge in US treasury yields and decline in US stock markets. Further, the dollar gained strength as retail sales data unexpectedly increased in August easing some concerns over slowdown in economy. Additionally, US jobless claims rose last week but remained near pandemic low • Rupee future maturing on September 28 depreciated by 0.02% in yesterday’s trading session on a strong dollar and surge in crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to depreciate on a strong dollar. Additionally, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of Fed policy meeting scheduled next week to look for indication when the bank will start tapering its stimulus. Further, surge in crude oil prices may hurt the rupee. However, a sharp fall may be prevented on rise in risk appetite in domestic markets, FII inflows.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR September futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 73.60-73.62
Target: 73.90Stop Loss: 73.45
 Support: 73.45/73.35Resistance: 73.80/73.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Sep 17, 2021 08:32 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.