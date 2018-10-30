Buy USDINR; target of 73.88 - 73.96: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR
Spot Currency
The rupee ended mildly higher as strength in the US during the Asian session led the rupee to pare all opening gains. It is expected to open on a slightly weaker note amid resurfacing US - China trade tensions as well as strength in the dollar • The US $ was higher on Monday ahead of US October employment data as well as upcoming US FOMC meeting. Chinese Yuan is trading at almost 10 - year lows against US$. The US administration is planning to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports if talks between the US President and the Chinese President in early December fail to yield any outcome.
Benchmark yield
Government bonds rose sharply on Monday even as a decline in crude oil price and steady rupee supported domestic debt • US treasury yields were unchanged in the previous session as investors chased safety in the backdrop of profit booking seen in equities. This week US inflation as well as employment data remain key triggers for a move in the US$ and yields.
Currency futures on NSE
The dollar - rupee November contract on the NSE was at 73.72 in the previous session. November contract open interest increased 47.38 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions.
Intra-day strategy
|US$INR November futures contract (NSE)
|View: Bullish on US$INR
|Buy US$ in the range of 73.62 -73.70
|Market Lot: US$1000
|Target: 73.88 / 73.96
|Stop Loss: 73.51
|Support
|Resistance
|S1/ S2: 73.65/ 73.55
|R1/R2:73.80 /74.00