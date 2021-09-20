MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.85 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, US dollar increased 0.28% on Friday amid a surge in US treasury yields and risk aversion in the global markets.

September 20, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar increased 0.28% on Friday amid a surge in US treasury yields and risk aversion in the global markets. Further, market participants hope to get more clarity from the Fed regarding the schedule for tapering of asset purchases • Rupee future maturing on September 28 appreciated by 0.03% in Friday’s trading session on FII inflows into local shares. However, sharp gains were prevented on strong dollar and surge in crude oil prices • The rupee is expected to depreciate on strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Market sentiments were hurt on concerns over China market, potential US corporate tax hike and on fears that rising delta variant may derail global economic growth. Additionally, market participants will remain vigilant ahead of Fed policy meeting to look for indications when the bank will start tapering its stimulus.

Intra-day strategy 

USDINR September futures contract (NSE)
Buy USDINR in the range of 73.55-73.57
Target: 73.85Stop Loss: 73.40
Support: 73.40/73.35Resistance: 73.75/73.85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Close

Related stories

Read More Read More

Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Sep 20, 2021 08:47 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.