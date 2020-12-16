Buy USDINR; target of: 73.75 - 73.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained largely range bound in the last session after witnessing sharp appreciation on Monday. Positive domestic equities and huge inflows by FIIs kept the positive trend intact • The US Dollar index remained under pressure and largely traded below 90.80 levels. The ongoing up move in the pound as well as Euro ahead of Brexit kept the dollar index under pressure.

Currency futures on NSE

As the Dollar index saw a range bound move, the US$INR also remained largely range bound. However, considering the significant Put base placed near 73.50, a round of recovery is expected from these levels • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.67 in the last session. The open interest fell marginally by 0.8% in the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.50-73.54 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.75/ 73.85 Stop Loss: 73.38 Support: 73.38/73.30 Resistance: 73.75/73.95

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.