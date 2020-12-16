MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.75 - 73.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee remained largely range bound in the last session after witnessing sharp appreciation on Monday.

December 16, 2020 / 10:12 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee remained largely range bound in the last session after witnessing sharp appreciation on Monday. Positive domestic equities and huge inflows by FIIs kept the positive trend intact • The US Dollar index remained under pressure and largely traded below 90.80 levels. The ongoing up move in the pound as well as Euro ahead of Brexit kept the dollar index under pressure.

Currency futures on NSE

As the Dollar index saw a range bound move, the US$INR also remained largely range bound. However, considering the significant Put base placed near 73.50, a round of recovery is expected from these levels • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.67 in the last session. The open interest fell marginally by 0.8% in the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.50-73.54Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.75/ 73.85Stop Loss: 73.38
 Support: 73.38/73.30Resistance: 73.75/73.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Dec 16, 2020 10:12 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute to submit final Covishield trial data in 10 days; a new COVID-19 variant found in England

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.