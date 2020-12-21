MARKET NEWS

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.75 - 73.85: ICICI Direct

December 21, 2020 / 09:20 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The Dollar Index remained under pressure and despite a marginal recovery closed below 90 levels. However, a round of upsides cannot be ruled out from current levels • Amid fresh lockdowns in London and upcoming Brexit date, a round of decline is expected in the GBP as well as Euro that may strengthen the dollar from here onwards.

Currency futures on NSE

Despite the weakening dollar, the US$INR remained close to its highest Put base of 73.50. We believe these levels will be tough for the pair to breach on downsides and buying can be seen from here • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.61 in the last session. The open interest increased sharply by another 7.8% in the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.53-73.57Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.75/ 73.85Stop Loss: 73.45
 Support: 73.45/73.36Resistance: 73.75/73.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Dec 21, 2020 09:20 am

