MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.75 - 73.85: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, Despite the Dollar Index falling and moving below 90 levels, the rupee continued to remain above its sizeable Put base of 73.5.

December 18, 2020 / 08:40 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Despite the Dollar Index falling and moving below 90 levels, the rupee continued to remain above its sizeable Put base of 73.5. Towards the end, it gained 3 paise and ended near 73.6 levels • The Dollar Index fell below 90 levels for the first time since April 2018 as the Euro & Pound found strength. We feel the Dollar Index will remain under pressure.

Currency futures on NSE

Despite the weakening dollar, the US$INR found support near its highest Put base of 73.50. We believe these levels will be tough for the pair to breach on downsides and buying can be seen from here • The dollar-rupee December contract on the NSE was at 73.66 in the last session. The open interest increased sharply by another 15% in the December series contract.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR DEC futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.56-73.60Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.75/ 73.85Stop Loss: 73.46
Support: 73.46/73.38Resistance: 73.75/73.95

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Dec 18, 2020 08:40 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.