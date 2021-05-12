MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of: 73.70 - 73.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, Due to a sharp sell-off in domestic equities and extension of restriction in few states, the rupee paused its upward trend and ended flat for the day •

May 12, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

Due to a sharp sell-off in domestic equities and extension of restriction in few states, the rupee paused its upward trend and ended flat for the day • The Dollar index further fell marginally and remained at a fresh two and a half month low as inflation concerns weighed on the dollar ahead of US consumer price data.

Currency futures on NSE

A sell-off in the Dollar index and weakness in domestic equities pushed the rupee to remain flat for the day. However, writing activity increasing in US$INR Puts, we feel a bounce towards 74 levels cannot be ruled out • The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.54 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 1.5% for the May series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR May futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.48-73.51Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.70/ 73.80Stop Loss: 73.35
Support: 73.50/73.30Resistance: 73.85/74.00

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: May 12, 2021 09:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | Should you invest in healthcare funds launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.