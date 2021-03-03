Buy USDINR; target of 73.70 - 73.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee witnessed a further bounce and managed to gain almost 18 paise in the last session to close near 73.36 levels against the US dollar • The dollar index moved below 91 levels once again amid softening bond yields. US 10-year yields have remained largely below 1.40% level after testing the 52-week high on Friday.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR March futures fell further as the dollar index started weakening once again while risk currencies exhibited some bounce after a sharp decline was seen on Friday. However, we expect US$INR futures to find support near 73.50 levels in the short-term • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.60 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged in the March as well in April series.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.48-73.52 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.70/ 73.80 Stop Loss: 73.38 Support: 73.30/73.50 Resistance: 74.50/74.90

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More