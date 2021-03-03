English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy USDINR; target of 73.70 - 73.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct, The rupee witnessed a further bounce and managed to gain almost 18 paise in the last session to close near 73.36 levels against the US dollar•

March 03, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee witnessed a further bounce and managed to gain almost 18 paise in the last session to close near 73.36 levels against the US dollar • The dollar index moved below 91 levels once again amid softening bond yields. US 10-year yields have remained largely below 1.40% level after testing the 52-week high on Friday.

Currency futures on NSE

The US$INR March futures fell further as the dollar index started weakening once again while risk currencies exhibited some bounce after a sharp decline was seen on Friday. However, we expect US$INR futures to find support near 73.50 levels in the short-term • The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.60 in the last session. The open interest remained almost unchanged in the March as well in April series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Mar futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.48-73.52Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.70/ 73.80Stop Loss: 73.38
 Support: 73.30/73.50Resistance: 74.50/74.90

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
first published: Mar 3, 2021 08:43 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.