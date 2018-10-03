Buy USDINR; target of 73.70 - 73.80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

The rupee ended on Monday sharply lower at 72. 91 owing to a surge in crude oil prices. It is expected to open today at record lows weighed by strength in US $ as well as further rally in oil prices • The US $ extended gains against major currencies as profit booking in Euro and GBP helped dollar overcome losses in JPY . US September PMI was at 55. 6 meeting expectations while traders continued to await the US September employment data. Euro could see some recovery if Italy agrees to cut some of its deficit . EM currencies, including rupee, are expected to remain under pressure in the backdrop of higher oil prices and rising US$.

Benchmark yield

Government bonds extended gains as yields declined owing to news of RBI bond buying and lower government borrowing. Yields may rise from present levels due to sharp surge seen in crude prices • US treasury yields declined to 3. 06 % as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 bps. Traders may look for hints as the US President continues to show his apparent displeasure at rising interest rates and strength in US$.

Currency futures on NSE

The dollar - rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73. 15 in the previous session. October contract open interest increased 5. 07 % in the previous session • We expect the US$INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR October futures contract (NSE) View: Bullish on US$INR Buy US$INR in the range of 73.45 -73.53 Market Lot: US$1000 Target: 73.70 / 73.80 Stop Loss: 73.34 Support Resistance S1/ S2: 73.20 / 73.10 R1/R2:73.55 /73.75

