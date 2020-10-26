172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-usdinr-target-of-73-70-73-80-icici-direct-3-6013281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy USDINR; target of 73.70 - 73.80 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct US$INR US$INR futures remained largely range bound but slipped further on Friday.

Broker Research

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency

US$INR futures remained largely range bound but slipped further on Friday. The positivity in equity markets and a weakening dollar helped the pair to limit upsides • The US dollar continued to weaken against a basket of major currencies after US President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi boosted hopes for a large fiscal stimulus package, prompting some traders to ramp up bets on riskier currencies.

Currency futures on NSE

The US dollar advanced against the rupee although it is falling vs. major currencies, its major counterparts, as hopes rose that Congress will be able to agree a US relief package deal. The recent underperformance of the rupee was observed despite continued FII flows • The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 73.65 in the last session. The open interest in the October series declined 7.8% while it increased 13.4% in the next series.

Intra-day strategy 

US$INR Oct futures contract (NSE)View: Bullish on US$INR
Buy US$INR in the range of 73.54-73.55Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 73.70/ 73.80Stop Loss: 73.45
Support: 73.54/73.45Resistance: 73.70/73.80

Close

related news

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 10:23 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.